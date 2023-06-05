Wausau Pilot & Review

The Grand Theater on Monday announced that next season will feature the biggest lineup of shows in more than a decade, and an exceptionally exciting series of Broadway musicals.

While The Grand has always brought world-class touring Broadway musicals to Central Wisconsin, the upcoming 2023/24 Season features seven performances of four highly acclaimed productions, each with a multitude of Tony and Drama Desk nominations and awards.

The Grand is especially proud to present the Wisconsin debut of The Cher Show (April 13), the new musical about the life and music of the pop superstar, which won two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards in 2019. Come From Away (Feb. 7-8) is the incredible, uplifting musical about 7,000 strangers stranded in Newfoundland after 9/11. Mean Girls (Nov. 19-20) is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey, who also wrote the 2004 comedy film. And classic Broadway buffs will delight in the glowing, sumptuous revival production of My Fair Lady (March 5-6), about a young Cockney flower seller and a linguistics professor determined to transform her into a “proper lady.”

In total, the upcoming 23/24 Season features 33 shows between September and mid-May. (The entire Grand Theater schedule also includes several add-on shows, plus outside promoter and local production rental events).

The 23/24 Season lineup includes incredible music from all genres, beginning with the season opener, the international sensation Leonid & Friends (Sept. 12), a 12-piece tribute to the band Chicago that joyfully and flawlessly recreates the complex, horn-driven hit songs. Still going strong after four decades, Air Supply (Oct. 20) will fill The Grand with their romantic anthems. A.J. Croce performs the popular folk-rock songs of his legendary father, Jim, in Croce Plays Croce (Nov. 16). There’s a jazzy take on 100 years of Disney songs from the house band of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem in When You Wish Upon a Star (Oct. 24). And country legends come to life in an extraordinary, multimedia production: In collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, Johnny Cash—The Official Concert Experience (Nov. 7) uses archival concert film and recordings, plus never-seen before footage to enable the Man in Black to sing with a live band on stage.

Some of the hottest touring acts on the road today will also grace The Grand’s stage this season, including comedian Brian Regan (Oct. 4); the #IMOMSOHARD comedy show (Nov. 5) starring the online superstar moms Kristin and Jen; and Dallas String Quartet (Feb. 15) performing their “Bach meets Bon Jovi” style of chamber music in a program inspired by the hit Netflix show Bridgerton.

The season features spectacles and fun concerts for audiences of all ages, such as the percussion sensation Stomp (Jan. 9), the mesmerizing acrobatics and set pieces of Cirque Mechanics (March 10) and the delightful, glow-in-the-dark artistry of iLuminate (April 7).

Tickets to all of the 2023/24 Season shows are available with season subscription orders (four or more shows) beginning on Tuesday, June 6 at The Grand’s Season Preview Party, beginning at 5:30 pm. Subscribers receive priority seating before single shows go on sale to the public on July 11.

Contact the ticket office at 715-842-0988, online at www.grandtheater.org, or stop in to the Ticket Office at 401 4th Street in Downtown Wausau to subscribe starting Wednesday, June 7.

2023/24 Season Lineup

Leonid & Friends – September 12, 2023

The authentic sound of this Chicago tribute band has astounded fans around the world. With multiple sold-out U.S. tours under their belt, these 12 musicians from Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus perform with an uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of Chicago’s iconic hit songs.

Brian Regan – October 4

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country! A TV and film actor as well as stand-up comedian, Regan stars in three Netflix comedy specials, including his own series Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan. With the perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality, Regan’s tours fill theaters nationwide with fervent fans of all generations.

The Hit Men: The Ultimate Rock Concert – October 6

Relive rock’s greatest hits! These five fantastic musicians have played with legendary artists, including members of Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Wings, Alan Parsons, Billy Joel, Sting, Elton John, Journey, The Who and Cream. They’ll share first hand experiences as eyewitnesses to rock history, and perform classic hits you know and love: “Layla,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like The First Time,” and many more.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute – October 13

The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute returns to The Grand for another stellar concert party, transporting the audience back to the joyful disco era of the 1970s. With an extraordinary cast of musicians and performers, Mania delivers an authentic tribute to the legendary Swedish band with hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me” and many more.

Air Supply – October 20

Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound and timeless romantic anthems. You’ll be swept away by hits like “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All,” “Lost in Love,” and “All Out of Love.” Their live shows continue to hold audiences captive around the world.

When You Wish Upon a Star – October 24

Experience 100 years of Disney songs through the lens of jazz. “Someday My Prince Will Come,” “He’s a Tramp,” “Everybody Wants to be a Cat” and “The Bare Necessities” are just a few of the iconic songs performed by the house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, which, along with two wonderful singers and storytellers, bring these famous songs to life.

#IMOMSOHARD – November 5

Two moms. Four kids. Two husbands. Six dogs. Minimally, two glasses of wine. Lots of laughs. #IMOMSOHARD began as a popular web-series by real-life friends and comedians Kristin and Jen, who speak on camera openly about their fears and failures, laughter and friendship. In their smash-hit videos and standup comedy tours, Kristin and Jen riff on all things woman and mother, from hemorrhoids and nipple hair, to sex after marriage and mom bods. This is a special evening to laugh along with everyone who knows what it means to mom so hard!

Johnny Cash –The Official Concert Experience –November 7

Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multimedia celebration is like nothing you’ve seen before. Using modern video and sound technology, Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the Man in Black to perform his biggest hits – “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” – with a live band again! You’ll experience never-before-seen footage while on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter, guides you through the remarkable life and music of Johnny Cash.

Croce Plays Croce – November 16

A.J. Croce performs in this extraordinary, multimedia night of music and history featuring a complete set of classics by his late father, Jim Croce in this affectionate look back at his father’s enduring legacy. The performance promises A.J.’s unique interpretation of Jim’s iconic albums, with a full band and visual presentation of the songs, including indelible hits, “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels’), “Time In A Bottle,” and others.

Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna – November 18

The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir returns to The Grand for the first time in almost a decade! Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty in an extraordinary program of Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and, of course, holiday favorites.

Mean Girls – November 19-20

Direct from Broadway, this hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock) follows a naïve newbie who falls prey to a high school trio of frenemies. Mean Girls delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside jokery! USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

Celtic Angels Christmas – December 6

This joyous celebration will entertain audiences of all ages with magical holiday favorites paired with Irish tunes, world-class champion Irish dancing, and a full band. The music marries traditional and contemporary songs, while the Celtic Knight Dancers command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence in a wonderfully nostalgic Christmas journey.

Michael Cavanaugh: A Merry Rockin’ Christmas – December 12

The Grammy and Tony nominee returns to The Grand with a full backing band to perform a high-energy holiday show that combines modern Christmas songs like “Last Christmas” with classics like “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Winter Wonderland.” Sprinkle in a few pop/rock hits by Bill Joel, Elton John and more, and even Scrooges will be dancing in their seats.

John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza – December 15

With decades of sold-out shows, John Altenburgh returns once again with this true Wisconsin Christmas tradition. This has long been the hottest holiday ticket in town, with a lineup of some of the finest and most fun musicians in the state performing jazz, blues, country, and Christmas classics.

STOMP – January 9, 2024

The explosive, witty and utterly unique percussion sensation returns to The Grand! The troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, poles, brooms, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms for a pulse-pounding show. See what all the noise is about!

MJ Live—Michael Jackson Tribute Concert – January 25

The #1 Michael Jackson tribute concert in the world features all his biggest hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Dangerous,” “Black & White,” and many others. Relive the energy, spectacle and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music. Witness the awesome sound, lighting and effects. Feel the energy from the MJ LIVE band and talented dancers. Sing along to some of the greatest hits of all time!

Come From Away – February 7-8

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This inspiring, acclaimed Broadway musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us in this uplifting musical!

Dallas String Quartet – February 15

This inventive ensemble (violins, viola and bass, backed by drums and guitar) is where Bach meets Bon Jovi. A fusion of classical and pop music, DSQ presents a performance inspired by the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, with songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and more.

The Barricade Boys – February 17

Direct from London’s West End, these four stars from Les Misérables are taking the world by storm with their electrifying show. From the heart-wrenching emotion of Les Misérables to the toe-tapping harmonies of Jersey Boys, this musical journey of Broadway songs also covers some of the greatest pop, rock, swing, and Motown hits of all time. It’s jaw-dropping vocals, stories from the world’s brightest stages, sensational dance routines, and pure fun.

Ron Artis II & the Truth – March 1

Ron Artis II is quickly gaining fame as one of the biggest talents in the blues world. He returns to Wausau with his incredible band The Truth after a sold-out 10×10 show at The Grand to perform on the main stage. From headlining festivals to opening for Jack Johnson’s North American tour and more, Artis has wowed audiences with his multi-instrumental prowess and musical range, from Delta blues and gospel to northern soul, high-energy funk and R&B.

My Fair Lady – March 5-6

From Lincoln Center Theater comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” this new production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times).

The StepCrew – March 8

Kick off the St. Patrick’s Day season with incredible Irish song and dance. This dynamic troupe boasts performers from the likes of The Chieftains, Cherish The Ladies, Loreena McKennit, and Bowfire. Accompanied by virtuosic musicians from the Celtic, traditional and rock genres, this show combines three styles of percussive dance — Irish, tap, and Ottawa Valley —

with fresh musical arrangements reflecting the bluesy origins of tap, to traditional Scottish sounds and modern Celtic fusion.

Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr – March 10

Hailed by Spectacle Magazine as “the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil,” Cirque Mechanics tells stories wrapped in acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning around. In the wind-inspired, Drama Desk nominated Zephyr, you’ll see the incredible artists create an exhilarating, emotional tale about human ingenuity.

Classic Albums Live: Rumours – March 22

The talented musicians of Classic Albums Live return to The Grand, this time to recreate Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album Rumours. Hear those eternal, emotionally resonant songs including “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams” and “Don’t Stop” performed live note for note, cut for cut.

Trailblazing Women of Country – April 4

This inspiring concert takes us back to a pivotal era in our nation’s history, when Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. Trailblazing Women of Country features soloists Miko Marks (CMT’s 2022 “Next Woman of Country”) and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train, supported by a five-member, all-female band, to pay tribute to this trio of country music legends, their music, and their lives.

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel – April 5

The incredible Marc Martel returns to The Grand after multiple sold-out shows! This highly-theatrical, eye-popping production rocks you from start to finish with all the songs that Queen made famous. Known around the world as “the vocal doppelganger of the Queen frontman,” Martel delivers a show so entertaining and impressive, we had to bring him back by popular demand!

iLuminate – April 7

Using props and performers appearing only with illuminated outlines, this family-friendly, exhilarating blend of music, dance, illusion, technology and comedy transports you into another world, where the sounds move you and the visuals are unlike anything you’ve seen before. It’s sure to be the most fun you’ll ever have in the dark.

The Cher Show – April 13

The Grand brings the Wisconsin premiere of this Tony Award-winning musical of Cher’s life story, packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Evil Woman–The American ELO – April 19

Experience the eternally groovy music of Electric Light Orchestra in a multimedia concert that transports you to the heady era of symphonic rock. Few bands have created more iconic songs as ELO, many of which are newly beloved today thanks to the soundtracks of blockbuster movies like Guardians of the Galaxy. “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” and “Livin’

Thing” are among the many instantly recognizable, chart-topping hit songs performed flawlessly by Evil Woman’s 12 musicians. Hold on tight to your dreams!

B2wins – April 23

Led by fun-loving twin brothers from Brazil, B2wins (pronounced “B-Twins”) performs songs you know and love with a unique twist on violin and ukulele. All ages will love this engaging show that features one-of-a-kind renditions of everything from Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, Louis Armstrong to Dua Lipa, Michael Jackson to Daft Punk. Get ready to sing, dance, and laugh on a feel-good ride through 40 years of hits that’s equal parts rock concert, dance party, and vacation for the soul.

Space Oddity–The David Bowie Experience – April 26

This theatrically staged, elaborately costumed, multimedia spectacle takes audiences on a musical journey through the career of David Bowie, which was notable for constant reinvention and visual presentation. Space Oddity starring David Brighton is widely considered to be the world’s premier tribute to David Bowie, with Brighton and his amazing band delivering a note-for-note theatrical concert salute to this electrifying performer.

The Guess Who – May 5

You know this legendary Canadian band for its many chart-topping hits in the late 60s and early 70s, including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time.” Few bands have survived numerous member changes — let alone having smash hits with each lineup — and the most recent version of The Guess Who has mastered a wildly entertaining romp of the early hits mixed with their current creations.

The Texas Tenors – May 16

These classically trained, versatile performers return to The Grand by popular demand after multiple sold-out performances! All ages will delight in their blend of country, classical, Broadway, and current pop music, all performed with humor and cowboy charm. Since appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2009, JC, Marcus and John have earned impressive recognition, including three Emmy Awards and being named Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the World.

