Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Mary A. Smith

Mary Alice Smith (Davidson), 68, of Wausau, passed away Monday, May 29th, 2023 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a beloved mother and friend to many. Mary is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald; children Jessica and Jeremy (Melissa); and grandchildren Tanner, Cooper and Graham. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leone and Leslie Davidson, and brother, Gary.

Affectionately known as “Mary-Dee”, Mary was born on December 2, 1954 in Madison. She graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1973. She earned her LPN license from Madison Area Technical College (MATC) in 1974 and shortly thereafter started working at the Madison VA Hospital. Don and Mary met at a party on her 18th birthday off-campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They married in 1975 and together raised their two kids in Madison until a move to Wausau in 1988 when Don took a new job.

Mary was a “Jill” of many things throughout her life: nurse, insurance claims adjuster, school playground supervisor, Girl Scout leader, receptionist and floral designer. She was incredibly talented in arts, crafts, baking and cooking. Mary had a love and passion for nature with flowers and gardening…and enjoyed digging up flowers out of country ditches for her own gardens. She loved spending time and sharing her knowledge and talents with her kids and grandkids.

A celebration of life for Mary is planned for early August. Details will be shared with family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or National Brittany Rescue & Adoption Network (NBRAN). Both charities were very close to Mary’s heart.

Mary E. Bembinster

Mary Ellen Bembinster, 74, of Des Moines, Iowa died peacefully in her daughter’s home from bladder cancer on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Mary was born in Wausau, Wisconsin and made Des Moines, Iowa her home in the early 1970’s. She is survived by her two children, Bette Schwager and Rob Bembinster Jr. Her brother, Frank (Betty) Sadowski, Sister, Debbie. Eight grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Bembinster Sr., her brothers, David, Michael and Phillip Sadowski, and her granddaughter Erika Schwager.

Mary’s visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. followed by her funeral and burial. This event will be live-streamed on her life tribute page at www.BrainardFuneral.com. A Celebration of Life in memory of Mary will be held on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Louie’s Wine Dive, 4040 University Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa where Mary was employed, and well loved for the last ten years of her life.

She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the Universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings – Ariana Dancu

Emily S. Boneck

Emily Susan Boneck, 99, formerly of Tomahawk, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Pine Crest Special Care, holding hands with family.

She was born February 16, 1924 in Bruno, Saskatchewan, Canada to Walter and Clara (Schmirler) Kundo. Emily was united in marriage to Walter W. “Bud” Boneck on February 27, 1943 who she met while working at Marathon Battery. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2003.

After many moves, from Wausau to Milwaukee to Pompano Beach-Eau Gallie, Florida, then back to Wisconsin, they settled in the Nokomis area and were members of St. Mary’s of Tomahawk. There they made many friends and watched their family grow along the way.

Emily loved having company over and had the best smile to all. She especially loved her two fur babies, TedE and Oscar, who survive.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Coppock-Werner and son-in-law, Kip Werner; grandchildren, Marty (Judy) Coppock, Todd (Vicki) Boneck, Jared Schultz, Chris (Jennifer) Coppock, Duane (Donna) Boneck, Angela Coppock-Wanta (Jason), Shannon (Dawn) Boneck, and Steve (Nikki) Schultz; step-grandsons, Paul (Michelle) Werner and Scott (LaRieu) Werner; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; devoted niece, Beverly; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Adria (Bob) Schultz; infant son, Dennis; very recently a son, Larry (Judy Meyers) Boneck; granddaughter, Michelle (Armstrong) Schultz; siblings, Adeline Pophal Schubring, Floyd Kundo, Marie (Harry) Trittin, Frank (Leona) Kundo, Mildred (Leonard) Miller, and Nettie Schepp-Tritten (Ervin).

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 South Ninth Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Samuel Martin and Deacon David Bablick presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Mom had so many wonderful caretakers at Pine Crest Nursing Home – Thank you to all. Her favorite song to her visitors, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck!” And she would call out, “Auch der lieber!” A German phrase meaning, “my God – Heavens” to show her joy.

Sarah J. Mucha

Sarah Jo Mucha, age 47 of Edgar WI, died peacefully at her home on Friday, June 2, 2023 with family at her side. After a courageous three year battle with cancer, she is at rest now in the arms of Jesus.

Sarah Jo Heier was born June 10, 1975 to John and Teresa (Ellenbecker) Heier of Athens. On April 26, 2003, she married Glen Mucha at St. Thomas Catholic church in Milan. They made their home in Edgar and together they were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Jessica, Kendra, and Laura, who were the loves of her life.

Sarah attended Athens Elementary and Athens High School, graduating in 1993. After graduation, she attended classes at UW-Marshfield, worked at Eastbay in Wausau, worked in the office at S.D. Ellenbecker, provided in-home daycare for family and friends, and in July 2015, worked as a high school administrative assistant for the Edgar School District until March 2023.

One of Sarah’s favorite things was spending time with family and friends, whether it was for birthday parties or gatherings, going to the family cottage on Lake Nokomis, taking long pontoon rides, sitting around the campfire, and taking trips with the family camper to various campsites. She loved attending her girls’ sporting events, concerts, and school plays. She also enjoyed playing cards with her close friends. Sarah loved the Edgar community and was always willing to help whenever there was a need.

Sarah’s faith was extremely important to her. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Edgar, she enjoyed listening to Relevant Radio, prayed the rosary and the chaplet every night with her family, and taught CCD classes.

Sarah is survived by her parents, John and Teresa Heier; her husband, Glen; three daughters, Jessica, Kendra, and Laura; her sister, Jaclyn (Matthew) Woller, and brother, Jonathan (Jill) Heier; sisters-in law, Carla (Allen) Beck and Brenda (Bob) Kempf; nieces and nephews, Kenzie, Jackson, and Parker Woller, Hattie, Piper, Maverick, and Drake Heier, Kristen (Chad) Waechter, Kaitlyn Beck, Morgan (Matt) Gannon, and Alex (McKenna) Kempf; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Sylvester “Fat” and Hattie Ellenbecker, and George and Christina Heier; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Janet Mucha.

A special thanks to her home caregivers Aunt Mary Ellenbecker, cousin Julie Guden, and best friend Betty Domka. Also, a special thanks to Mary Knoeck for her weekly visits and communion; Father Al for his continued prayers, home visits and blessings; Morgan Mueller, colleague and friend, for all the help and support through Sarah’s journey; and all of the other amazing Edgar School District staff for meals, monetary gifts, prayers, and support. Lastly, we would like to thank the community, family, and friends for the continued love and support, prayers, gifts, or helping in any way to make Sarah’s last months special.

Sarah touched the lives of so many people and made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Sarah was a light in the world that will never be forgotten. Her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and heartwarming personality will be missed by all who knew her.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wuertzburg. Visitation will be on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. The rosary service will begin at 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James A. Lewis

James Albert Lewis, 94, of Merrill passed away from heart related illness, on January 2nd. He was surrounded by loved ones at his home near Merrill.

Jim was born on Feb. 28th, 1929 to James Knauft Lewis and Alice Louise (Kidder) Lewis in Minneapolis, MN. He attended Breck School for his high school years and the University of Minnesota where he received his Master’s degree in Speech Therapy. After two years in the Army, he worked in San Antonio as a radio expert. He returned home to Minneapolis, and pursued a career in Speech Therapy. He was eventually contacted by the Marathon County schools to be a Speech Therapist for the District. After many of the old schoolhouses were consolidated into larger schools, he worked in Merrill for the rest of his career. He was known to incorporate his ukulele into his speech therapy sessions.

He retired to his beautiful farm to enjoy the seasons and the many birds. He loved to share the land with friends and family. Friends were very important to him and he spent many happy times with his weekly coffee group, his astronomy club (Stars R Us), the Society of Friends (Quakers) and others. He lived to teach others about his passions. His family was also top of his list and he enjoyed their visits.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janice Adair Lewis (Femling) – Merrill, his son James F. Lewis – Wausau, daughter Linda Hamp (Lewis) – Lansdale, PA, son John R. Lewis – Caledonia, WI, Grandchildren, Joel A. Lewis (Melissa Engels-Lewis) – Wausau, Kat Thomas (Lewis) – Union Grove, WI, Jennifer Hamp – New York, NY, Joseph Hamp (Claire Hamp [Hansen]) – Akron, Ohio, and Kevin Hamp – Lansdale, PA. He has 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Paul M. Lewis

Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th Street, Wausau on Monday, June 12, 2023, with Visitation from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 5:00 pm.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

David “Poncho” Butzlaff

David Butzlaff, 59, of Wausau, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his home, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born February 17, 1964, in Wausau, to the late Donald and Shirley (Kish) Butzlaff. Dave attended D.C. Everest High School, class of 1982.

He played bass in several local hard rock bands, including Night Child, Shocking Sister Mary, Savoir Faire, Clairvoyant and Frantic Noise, among others, where he was known by his nickname “Poncho”.

Dave worked for Inside and Out Elite Commercial Cleaning Service for the past 20 years, up until his illness. Dave loved music, playing guitar, attending concerts, and spending time with his family, especially his six year old grandson, Eli.

Survivors include two sons Brandi and Cody Butzlaff; Grandson Eli Butzlaff; Siblings Kathy (Larry) Kainz and Alan (Mary) Butzlaff; Nieces Kristen (Avery Luedtke) Kainz, Deanna Kainz, Laura Butzlaff, and Julie (Sam) Heilemeier; Aunt Barbara LaFave; and beloved great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Adeline Butzlaff and Helen Morris; Uncles Howard Woods and Ronald LaFave.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park – Mausoleum Chapel, Town of Texas. Following visitation a brief memorial service will be held at the Chapel, with burial to follow.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Sylvester C. Lipinski

Sylvester C. Lipinski, 85, died Thursday, June 1, 2023.

He was born May 9, 1938 to Sylvester and Goldie (Ziegle) Lipinski. In 1962 he married Marilyn Krueger in Edgar.

They were blessed with three children, son, Kim Lipinski; daughter, Connie Lipinski (Tiffany) and son, Keith Lipinski; son-in-law, Jim Tiffany; daughter-in-law, Dawn Lipinski (Moen); six grandsons, one granddaughter, and 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lorraine (Marvin) Hobach, Merceda Weslowski and Joyce (Ken) Schara; and brother, Nick Lipinski.

Sylvester’s favorite things to do were hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Edgar funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

