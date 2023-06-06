WAUSAU, WI (June 6, 2023) – The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released 2022 economic impact data, showing the tourism industry generated a record-breaking $23.7 billion in total economic impact. The highest-ever overnight visitation helped fuel the growth, with Marathon County playing a pivotal role by contributing $459 million in total economic impact.

The 2022 total economic impact surpassed the previous statewide record of $22.2 billion set in 2019. Marathon County also surpassed the previous record of $454 million set in 2019.

Last year, Marathon County tourism supported 3,483 part-time and full-time jobs across various sectors of the industry generating $28 million in local tax revenue. Statewide, tourism generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without this revenue, each Wisconsin household would pay an additional $620 to maintain the current level of government services.

“Branded as Wisconsin’s Outdoor Basecamp, 46% of our visitors experience at least two forms of outdoor recreation and our dining, lodging, and cultural amenities. We work hard to cultivate that awareness both in and out of the state,” says Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.

In 2022, there were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin, which was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7%, over the previous year. This includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits, or a 13.8% increase from 2021. Overnight visitors, on average, spent nearly three times as much as day trip visitors. To learn more about Wisconsin tourism’s record-breaking year, view the 2022 economic impact data, including a county-by-county breakdown, at industry.travelwisconsin.com/research.

###

This is tremendous news for Marathon County and Wisconsin as a whole. Tim is happy to share more with you about how Marathon County tourism fuels our local economy, attracts visitors to make memories here and contributed to Wisconsin tourism’s record-breaking year.

