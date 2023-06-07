Wausau Pilot & Review

KOHLER –Conner Krach had a 79, tying for the third-best round of any golfer on Tuesday, and finished fourth in the overall Division 3 individual standings for Wausau Newman Catholic at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament, which concluded at Meadow Valley Golf Course at Blackwolf Run.

Wausau Newman Catholic shot a 362 total on Tuesday and finished with a two-day total of 721 to finish fourth, 12 shots behind third-place Sheboygan Lutheran. Cambridge took the Division 3 team title with a 657 (323-334), with Mineral Point finishing second with a 686 (339-347).

Cambridge’s Kian Bystol-Flores shot a 76 to win the individual state championship with a two-day total of 153, two shots ahead of first-round leader Spencer Lynch of Neenah St. Mary Catholic.

Krach surged up the standings with a 79 on Tuesday and finished with a two-day score of 159, six shots off the pace of Bystol-Flores, to take fourth place.

Issac Seidel finished 21st with a 180 total (93 on Tuesday), Mason Prey tied for 29th with a 189 (93-96), Samuel Nelson had a 94 – 14 strokes better than his Monday round – and Owen Reeves had a 110 as well for Newman Catholic.

Wausau East sophomore Cooper Bjerke wrapped up play in the Division 1 portion of the tournament with an impressive 81. He finished with a two-day total of 165 to place 47th overall.

Sheboygan North won the Division 1 team title (614) by eight shots over Eau Claire Memorial. Memorial’s Parker Etzel was the D-1 individual state champion with a 147 (69-78), two strokes better than K.C. Nickel of Waunakee.

Madison Edgewood rolled to the Division 2 team title with a 615 (308-307), 23 shots ahead of Winneconne. Edgewood won its sixth-straight D-2 state championship.

Winneconne’s Winston Knobloch won the individual state championship with a 147 (72-75), three shots ahead of Edgewood’s Alex Weiss.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

