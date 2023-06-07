Wausau Pilot & Review

My name is Hamdy and I’m a handy little pibble who would like to call your place home. I’m easy to love and easy on the eyes, too. I play nicely with others and I’m pretty sure we could get all the best satellite TV channels with these ears! I’m always happy, always excited and I know that every day will be better when I’m lovin’ you.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...