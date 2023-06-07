By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

One year ago, Senica Omernik was looking for a way to give back to a local community that meant so much to him while growing up.

His brainchild was the Rosholt Car & Truck show, a fundraiser to support local youth groups in the area. Held over Father’s Day weekend, the family-friendly event raised more than $3,000 for the Rosholt Future Farmers of America. The show was such a success, Omernik, who owns Senica Insurance, decided to make it an annual tradition.

This year, he set his sights on tripling that amount and aims to raise $10,000 to support FFA along with a new recipient, the Rosholt Wrestling Project. The wrestling project is raising money to buy a new competition mat for their organization.

The 2022 event was held on Main Street. This year, the show will be held at the Rosholt Fair Grounds to increase car numbers, add an exclusive burnout competition and allow for larger crowds.

The event is set for Saturday, June 17 (rain date June 18) with car registration beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. Awards and trophies will be given out at 3 p.m. with a burn out show at 4. Cars, trucks, imports, Corvettes, Mustangs, Jeeps and customs are sought to enter the competition in a variety of classes. Top prize is $1,000 cash.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase with a beer tent, live music provided by Kryptonite DJ, a photographer, more than 100 local vendors, 50/50 raffles and more.

Businesses can still sponsor the event, and car owners can register for $20 at the gate or pre-register at Senicainsurance.com, at this link.

Connect with the Rosholt Car & Truck Show

For more information on attending, becoming a vendor or sponsoring the event, click on this link.

Facebook Event – https://www.facebook.com/events/720073246360688

Website Link – https://senicainsurance.com/rosholt-car-truck-show

