Adam Glatczak | State Park Speedway track writer

State Park Speedway will hold the second race of the season Thursday, June 8, the first on the track’s traditional Thursday night.

SPS’s weekly super late models, pure stocks, mini mods and mini stocks all are in action and Bandoleros and Legends cars also will be on hand to race.

Fan gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. for Thursday and Friday races. Weekend race schedules vary per date. Check the State Park Speedway website for details.

Race notes are listed below for the June 8 event:

