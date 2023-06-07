Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Jan Rakow

Jan Rakow, 84, Weston passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Renaissance Assisted Living-Weston under the care of St Croix Hospice.

She was born September 18, 1938 in Neenah, WI, the daughter of the late Jim & Lucy (Jedwabny) Ruthven. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1956 and went to work for Marathon Division of American Can. Jan worked at Marathon for eight years where she met her husband Bob (Rock) who survives. They were married on September 28, 1963 in Neenah.

Jan and Bob lived in Neenah, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, and Weston, WI. They also enjoyed 23 winters in Destin FL. They have two sons, Kevin in Chicago and Jim in Bloomington, MN. She was a devoted mother and always put her family first. While Kevin and Jim were growing up she was active in their school activities and Cub Scouts being their Den Mother. She was also a devoted grandmother.

Jan enjoyed anything daring. While in high school she was one of two girls in the Midwest racing outboard boats. She finished 5th in total points in her class for two years and won a lot of trophies. Later in life she enjoyed skiing, bowling, kayaking, swimming, gardening, camping, the outdoors and doing things with the family.

Jan is survived by her husband Bob, Her two sons Kevin and Jim, her daughter-in -law Holly Rakow, two grandchildren Adam and Ally Rakow, brother and his wife Dick and Sally Ruthven in Neenah, sister-in law June Urbanek in Kearney, NE and 7 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held later. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living-Weston for the care Jan received in her final days.

In lieu of flowers or memorials please donate to your favorite charity.

Stuart Berg

Stuart Berg, 95, of Wausau, beloved husband of the late Hildegard (Lawen) Berg, departed this life peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on June 3, 2023.

Stuart was born on February 3, 1928 in Wausau, son of the late Elmer and Jennie (Altenberg) Berg. He was a graduate of Wausau High School class of 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served during World War II from 1946 – 1948. Stuart then attended UW Marathon County and later Northland College Class of 1953. He retired after 30 years from Wisconsin Fuel & Light as Director of Public Relations and Marketing.

Stuart was an Eagle Scout with Troop 22 in Wausau. He was on the staff of Camp Tesomas, served in the Boy Scouts of America, and was an Explorer Leader with Post 444 Para-Rescue. Stuart was a Chamber Ambassador, Rib Mountain Ski Instructor including a certified Ski Instructor in Yugoslavia, and Life Guard for Riverside Pool. He was a 51 year member of the Elks Lodge 248, and American Legion Post 10. Stuart was a Charter Member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Rib Mountain. In his spare time he enjoyed down hill and cross country skiing, golfing, boating, and enjoyed his Gambling Junkets.

He is survived by his children: Carl (Denise) Berg, S. Eric (Jessie) Berg, and Heidi (Robert Shelton) Berg. Stuart leaves four grandchildren: Shawn, Kari, Bennett, and Diedric, and four great-grandchildren: Ryland, Sullivan, Corrine, and Howard, a sister-in-law Mimi Trudeau, along with a long time companion Judi McGill. He is preceded in death by a brother Donald “Doggie” Berg.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9th from 10 AM – 12 PM at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Rib Mountain. An Elks Lodge of Sorrows will be he held at 11:45 AM with a funeral service to follow at 12 PM with full military honors. Burial will be private in Mosinee Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Stuart’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Sarah and Megan of Interim Hospice and the members of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.

Peter J. Lausche

Peter James Lauscher was born Sept 5, 1963, to the late Peter A. Lauscher and Sharon “Dart” Tebon. He graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1982.

He is preceded in death his wife Jane.

He is survived by sister Christina Lauscher Brown, brother-in-law Greg Brown,Brother Dion D. Lauscher, Niece Cassandra Lauscher, great niece Mekyla Turner, Brother James Tebon and Brooke, Niece Kirsten and Nephew Grayson, Sister Sarah Tebon Delcore, Ben Delcore, Nieces Audrina and Mallory.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Frank J. Knoble

Frank J. Knoble, 92, of Birnamwood, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Frank was born on May 20, 1931 in Shawano, the son of Frank and Ida (Huebner) Knoble.

Frank was a graduate of Birnamwood High School. He then served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1951 to 1953.

On September 1, 1962, Frank was united in marriage to Shelvey Knight. She preceded him in death on August 16, 1964. He then was united in marriage to Rosalind (Binder) Beiswanger on Oct. 3, 1965. She survives.

Frank was an automobile mechanic for Beversdorf Garage, Wittenberg for many years until his retirement. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood and served as Elder. The couple operated a hobby farm and Frank enjoyed gardening. He and Rose loved to camp and listening to polka bands. Frank enjoyed horseback riding and spending time with his family.

Frank is survived by his wife Rose; three children, Kaye Beiswanger, Mark (Ruth) Knoble and Peter (friend Pam Wood VanOoyen) Knoble; four grandchildren, Chassidy (Brady) , Kimberly (Jason), Samantha (Seth) and Jada and seven great-grandchildren, Brady Jr., Nora, Daniel, Timothy, Charles, August and Millie.

Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelvey, a brother LaVern and a sister Phyllis.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood with military rites conducted by the Darling Gunderson American Legion. Visitation will be on Monday from 9AM until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Homme Home and Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice for the kind and compassionate care shown to Frank and his family.

Like this: Like Loading...