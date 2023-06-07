Wausau Pilot & Review

The Rotary Club of Wausau has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five Wausau area senior high school students who demonstrated outstanding leadership and volunteered many hours of service at their schools and in their communities.

Scholarship recipients are:

Natalie Townsend – Newman Catholic High School

Braelyn Beiler—DCE High School

Caitlin Woller— DCE High School

Karianna Severson— Newman Catholic High School

Amber Frostman—Wausau West High School

Braelyn Beiler, D.C.E. – Parents: Heather & Jeremy Beiler Caitlin Woller—D.C.E. Parents: Jamie & Matthew Woller Karianna Severson-Newman Catholic Parents: Leanne & Travis Severson Amber Frostman—Wausau West Parents: Nancy & Guy Frostman Natalie Townsend—Newman Catholic Parents: Laurie & Gary Townsend

Recipients of these scholarships may use them at any accredited, post-secondary educational entity to help further their tertiary education.

“These students have taken on many leadership roles in and out of school–and displayed exemplary dedication to helping others by volunteering in their communities,” said John Townshend, Rotary Club of Wausau Scholarship Chair. “Leadership and volunteerism are the foundation of Rotary International as captured in the Rotary motto: Service Above Self.”

For more information about the scholarships, visit the Rotary website at https://wausaurotary.org/scholarships.php Since its scholarship program began more than 40 years ago, the club has distributed approximately $100,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors.

Like this: Like Loading...