Wausau Pilot & Review
The Rotary Club of Wausau has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five Wausau area senior high school students who demonstrated outstanding leadership and volunteered many hours of service at their schools and in their communities.
Scholarship recipients are:
- Natalie Townsend – Newman Catholic High School
- Braelyn Beiler—DCE High School
- Caitlin Woller— DCE High School
- Karianna Severson— Newman Catholic High School
- Amber Frostman—Wausau West High School
Recipients of these scholarships may use them at any accredited, post-secondary educational entity to help further their tertiary education.
“These students have taken on many leadership roles in and out of school–and displayed exemplary dedication to helping others by volunteering in their communities,” said John Townshend, Rotary Club of Wausau Scholarship Chair. “Leadership and volunteerism are the foundation of Rotary International as captured in the Rotary motto: Service Above Self.”
For more information about the scholarships, visit the Rotary website at https://wausaurotary.org/scholarships.php Since its scholarship program began more than 40 years ago, the club has distributed approximately $100,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors.