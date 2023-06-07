For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – There were only three runs scored Tuesday night at Witter Field, and those would all be scored by Wisconsin Rapids.

The Rafters shut out the Wausau Woodchucks 3-0 in Northwoods League baseball action, sending the Chucks to their second-straight loss after they had won six in a row.

All three runs came in the bottom of the first inning, coming on a three-run home run hit by Shane Taylor (Utah Tech) for Wisconsin Rapids (4-5).

The Woodchucks fall to 6-3.

Drew Berkland (Minnesota) hit the only extra base hit for Wausau, that being a double in the seventh inning.

Karl Ralamb (Coastal Carolina) let up the aforementioned three-run home run in the first but settled down after, going 5 2/3 innings while striking out five.

The Woodchucks are right back at Witter Field on Wednesday for the second game of the series. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

