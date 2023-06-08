Possession of cocaine, vandalism, sexual assault, burglary and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Everest Metro Police Department log for May 26 through June 1.EMPD-5-26-to-06-01-2023-Media-Blotter
Our newsletters keep you informed with the latest local news and sports from Wausau Pilot & Review.
Thank you for registering!
Please visit My Account to verify and manage your account.
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.
With your support, our reporting remains fiercely independent. Help us hold the powerful to account.
Where LOCALS Look First For News
Possession of cocaine, vandalism, sexual assault, burglary and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Everest Metro Police Department log for May 26 through June 1.EMPD-5-26-to-06-01-2023-Media-Blotter