By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Winona, Minn. have confirmed that human remains discovered Wednesday are that of Madeline Kingsbury, who was last seen March 31 and was missing for weeks.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams made the announcement Thursday during a news conference. Williams said a Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputy found Kingsbury’s body concealed off a public roadway in a wooded area while investigating a tip.

Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury’s two children, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home in Mabel and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police say that Fravel’s family owns property near Mabel, but that Kingsbury’s body was not found on their land.

At Thursday afternoon’s press conference, Williams did not answer specific questions about the pending charges against Fravel, who was with Kingsbury when she was last seen. The two took their children to daycare at about 8 a.m. that day before returning to Kingsbury’s home. She was reported missing after she did not show up for work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.