KRONENWETTER – The Kronenwetter Farmers Market opens June 11 with vendors who feature vegetables, fresh fruits, lemonade, desserts, fresh-cut flowers, honey, eggs, lotions, soaps, salsas, clothing, egg rolls and more.

Area musicians are set to perform throughout the summer.

The market also offers the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, providing a one-time food benefit per growing season to WIC participants. Each eligible participant receives checks that are redeemable at local farmers’ markets.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from June 11 until Oct. 22 at Buska Park, 2390 Terrebonne Drive, Kronenwetter.

Visit the Village of Kronenwetter website or the Kronenwetter Farmers Market Facebook page for the schedule.

Like this: Like Loading...