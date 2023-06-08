Wausau Pilot & Review

The former partner of a woman reported missing more than two months ago has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, after human remains were found in Minnesota.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Winona Police Department said the body was found in Mabel, Minn. during the investigation into Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance. That discovery led to Adam Fravel’s arrest, police said.

Fravel was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Winona County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. According to Winona police officials, the remains have not yet been formally identified. Fravel is the father of Kingsbury’s children.

Kingsbury was last seen on March 31 in the company of Fravel after dropping her children at daycare. Fravel told police he left her in an apartment to run errands and she was gone when he returned.

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline’s sister, posted a video on TikTok calling the arrest a “silver lining.”

“The whirlwind is just starting all over again,” she said. “This is definitely a silver lining. We’re glad that he’s in custody and that he’s not walking around as a free man anymore.”

Fravel previously gave a statement claiming his innocence in Madeline’s disappearance.

“I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything,” he said in the statement, 12 days after Kingsbury was reported missing.

One month later, Fravel sought custody of the former couple’s two children. They remain in the care of Madeline Kingsbury’s parents.

