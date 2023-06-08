WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 19th annual fundraiser from June 9 through June 11 to support veterans, active duty military and their families.

The free event will be held outdoors behind the Wausau Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. Third Ave., Wausau, with music, raffles, food and drinks. An Honor Ride, Veteran’s Ceremony and fireworks show are planned for June 11.

No children’s games will be held on June 10, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs for additional seating outside of tents.

KT Country will perform June 9, Knock Point on June 10 and The Polish Connection on June 11.

Fireworks are always weather permitting. Visit manofhonor.org for more information.

Direct any questions about raffle to:

Jeff Morgan at 715-203-3211

John Fust at 715-581-6574

Dan Rigney at 715-574-9146

Like this: Like Loading...