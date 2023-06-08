For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two runs were not enough to snap a two-game skid for the Wausau Woodchucks baseball team on Wednesday night at Witter Field, as they dropped a 3-2 decision to Wisconsin Rapids in a Northwoods League matchup.

After going up 2-0 early in the game, it looked like Wausau (6-4) found some offense after being shut out on Tuesday, but would not see another run come across home plate the rest of the way.

Wisconsin Rapids (5-5) scored two of its own in the third, tying the game off a two-run home run, and would add a third run in the seventh.

The first run of the series for Wausau came from Brady Jurgella (Minnesota), who hit a solo home run to right field, his first of the season. The second run came following an RBI single by Matt McGann (Albion College (MI)) scoring Vincent Samuel (Indian River State College, Fla.) who hit a double in the prior at bat.

The Woodchucks will head to Madison for a third matchup with the Mallards this season. First pitch from Warner Park will be at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday.

