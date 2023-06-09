For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Wausau Woodchucks had some late-game dramatics Thursday night at Warner Park, as the first game extra-inning game of the season took place for Wausau in a 6-4 win in Northwoods League baseball action in front of a crowd of 6,750.

Heading into the bottom of the eighth holding a 3-2 lead over Madison (5-6), the Woodchucks let up a run, tying the game at 3-3. This would then stay the score until the bottom of the ninth when Madison loaded the bases with only one out.

Wausau pitcher Cesar Avila (University of the (Cumberlands, Kent.) then forced a foul fly out and a got a strikeout to push the game into the 10th inning.

After already starting with a base runner and a walk to the leadoff batter, catcher Jake English (Kansas) – in his first game for Wausau (7-4) – drilled a three-run home run to give the Woodchucks a 6-3 lead.

Madison would add one in its half of the inning before the Woodchucks were able to finish off the victory and improve to 7-4 this season.

Avila picked up the win and Cole Hentschel earned the save. Despite allowing the one run in the bottom of the 10th, Hentschel struck out the side to clinch the victory.

In the second, Wausau’s first two runs were scored by a Drew Berkland (Minnesota) RBI single, and a groundball from Jake Baker (Kansas).

Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) hit a bunt single to lead off the sixth, advancing all the way to third base on a throwing error, and scoring on an RBI single by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State).

The Woodchucks are back at Athletic Park on Friday night for another matchup with Madison. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...