WAUSAU– Surgical Associates announced this week five of its surgeons have been named as Surgeons of Excellence in hernia surgery.

The accreditation is awarded by the Surgical Review Corp., a globally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to patient safety. The SRC identifies facilities and surgeons that epitomize excellence through a commitment to delivering safe, effective and evidence-based care.

“Earning the SOEHS accreditation is affirmation of our pledge to uphold unparalleled quality standards as hernia surgery continues to evolve, incorporating more intricate procedures and pioneering techniques for treating this condition,” noted Dr. Steven Weiland, president, Surgical Associates, in a news release.

The following surgeons from Surgical Associates received the SOEHS recognition: Steven Weiland, M.D., F.A.C.S.; Jennine Larson, M.D., F.A.C.S.; Gary Sweet, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S.; William Wilfley, M.D., F.A.C.S.; and Jeremy Olson, M.D.

In addition, Pine Ridge Surgery Center, where Surgical Associates completes many procedures, has also been named as a Center of Excellence in hernia surgery.

To secure both the SOEHS and COEHS accreditations, Surgical Associates and Pine Ridge Surgery Center invited the SRC to perform a review of surgical outcomes data, medical records and internal procedures. The surgical center and surgeons also went through a comprehensive self-assessment and inspection process. The accreditation was evaluative and educational, offering best practice insights to further enhance the quality of care and services at Surgical Associates and Pine Ridge Surgery Center.

Every SOEHS-accredited surgeon at Surgical Associates has performed at least 150 lifetime abdominal wall hernia surgeries and a minimum of 50 per year.

