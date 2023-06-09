Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on June 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Help us decorate outside with chalk art. Kids, tweens and their families are invited to come to MCPL Athens, 221 Caroline St., Athens, from June 19-24 to decorate the sidewalk outside the library with kind messages, elaborate designs or even just a smiley face! Drop by any time during open hours. No registration required. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Spread some kindness and create your very own inspirational painted rocks at MCPL Hatley, 435 Curtis St., Hatley, or MCPL Rothschild, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Drop in during open hours from June 19-24. Decorate each rock with positive words, quotes, or just add your personal touch. Free and all supplies provided. No registration required. Call Hatley at 715-446-3537 or Rothschild at 715-359-6208 for more information.

If your kids love dinosaurs, you won’t want to miss this unique event with Dinosaur Dimensions. The show, featuring an amazing collection of realistic dinosaur puppets, will be at Oak Island Park in Wausau on June 19 from 10-11 a.m., then they’ll head to Oak Street Park in Edgar from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All shows are free and open to the public. For more information, call the host branch of the event you’d like to attend: Wausau at 715-261-7220 or Edgar at 715-352-3155.

Children and families and caretakers are invited to join us at MCPL Stratford, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford, on June 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. as we celebrate the works of Mo Willems. This event will include interactive readings of some of his books, and also music and crafts. Call the Stratford branch at 715-687-4420 for more information.

Kids can practice their reading skills this summer by sharing stories with therapy dogs. Visit these well-behaved canine pals on June 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. No registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on June 22 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-260-7220 for more info.

Spend part of your summer building LEGOs at the library. Join us from 1-3 p.m. on June 23 at MCPL Marathon City, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free. All blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Children and teens can stop by MCPL Marathon City, 515 Washington St., Marathon City, to make their own magic wands from June 26 to July 1 during open hours. Supplies provided. Costumes welcome. Free. No registration required, but we ask that large groups call ahead. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Create a flower that lights up the room. Kids and teens are invited to MCPL Hatley, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to create a paper flower with an LED light. Free, no registration required. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Meet an owl face-to-face with Antigo-based Raptor Education Group. Discover new feathered friends at the Winged Wonders program on June 27 from 10-11 a.m. at Marathon Area Elementary School in Marathon City, or from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at MCPL Stratford, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free and open to all ages. No registration required. Call the Marathon City branch at 715-443-2775 or the Stratford branch at 715-687-4420 for information about the programs in their respective cities.

Tweens and teens are invited to the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, on June 27 from 2-3 p.m. to create colorful bookmarks and bracelets using yarn and straws. Free, with all supplies provided. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more information.

Laugh, sing and clap along with family friendly polka music by the Mike Schneider Band. The show will be at three locations: Oak Island Park, Wausau, on June 28 from 10-11 a.m., MCPL Athens, 211 Caroline St., Athens, on June 28 from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and Lions Park, Spencer, on June 29 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All shows are free and open to the public. For more information, call the host branch of the event you would like to attend: Wausau 715-261-7220, Athens 715-257-7292 or Spencer 715-659-3996.

Tweens ages 8-14 are invited to join a Fantastic book club. On June 28 from 1-2:30 p.m., we’ll discuss fiction books inspired by folklore at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. There will also be fun, book-related activities. Free. Registration is required. Register at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11693. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Kids can practice their reading skills this summer by sharing stories with therapy dogs. Visit these well-behaved canine pals on June 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. No registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Teens ages 12-18 can test their trivia knowledge for a good cause on June 29 from 1-2 p.m. at MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau, by playing Free Rice. Each correct answer to a trivia question earns 10 grains of rice for countries in need. Teens can sign up for a Free Rice profile and join our group with the code X9VHVVXT. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on June 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free. All blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

