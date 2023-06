WAUSAU – Beginning June 12, North Sixth Street in Wausau between

East Wausau Avenue and Horseshoe Spring Road will be under

construction for concrete pavement repairs, the city of Wausau said in a news release. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Traffic lanes could shift and lanes will be narrowed to accommodate the work. Motorists should anticipate travel delays. The concrete repairs are anticipated to take one week to complete.

