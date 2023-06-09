Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team dropped its opening game of the 2023 season, falling to Wisconsin Rapids 10-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League matchup Thursday night at Athletic Park.

Ethan Graham had a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Bulldogs’ lone runs in the loss.

Graham, Bryce Heil and Jack Barthels each had two hits for Wausau, which had eight in all.

Lucas Hager took the loss, giving up five runs in the five innings with four strikeouts.

Wausau will play a triangular at De Pere on Saturday, taking on the host team as well as Oshkosh, in nonconference action.

Rangers 10, Bulldogs 3

Wisconsin Rapids 001 310 5 – 10 14 0

Wausau 000 030 0 – 3 8 1

WP: Braden Lewis. LP: Lucas Hager.

SO: Lewis (4 2/3 inn.) 6, No. 7 (name not provided) (2 1/3 inn.) 2; Hager (5 inn.) 4, Brennan Fictum (2 inn.) 1. BB: Lewis 2, No. 7 0; Hager 1, Fictum 2.

Top hitters: WR, Brennan Huber 2×2, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Canon Plawman 2×4, RBI; Ethan Freeman 2×3, 2 2Bs; Nick Leberg 2 runs; Jackson Lashouski 3×4, 2 RBI; Marcos Simonsen 2B, RBI; Josh Dekarske 2B. WAU, Ethan Graham 2×4, HR, 3 RBI; Bryce Heil 2×4, 2B; Jack Barthels 2×2; Jesse Osness 2B.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 1-0 overall and Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Wausau 0-1 overall and Wisconsin Valley Legion League.

