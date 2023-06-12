(WAUSAU) -Debbie Zastrow, President of the Wisconsin Road Knights Car Club, Paula Heil, Treasurer and club members attended the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. They presented our group with gift cards for our veteran meal program and for coffee at our group meeting. This is one of the ways that they thank our veterans for their service.

The Wisconsin Road Knights, Inc was formed for the benefit of car and truck owners or enthusiasts. Their goal is to provide an environment where members and their families can openly communicate with one another. The club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Dale’s Weston Lanes at 6:30 pm. They welcome any enthusiasts to join the club, which is for all makes and models of vehicles. The club helps out with many shows in the community and they also have many meet-and-greets at local nursing homes.

Follow the Road Knights and the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group on Facebook.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photo courtesy of Nao Shoua Xiong

