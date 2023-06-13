By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Marathon County man is facing felony drunken driving charges after a two-vehicle crash last week.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. June 8 on Hwy. 107, north of the intersection with County Hwy. Road N in the town of Marathon. Police and rescue crews responded to the scene and say 50-year-old Jason E. Peterson was driving a van when he crashed into a tractor.

The tractor driver was not injured in the crash.

A first responder told police he noted the smell of intoxicants when speaking with Peterson, whose airbags deployed in the crash. Peterson, of Marshfield, then allegedly told a deputy he drank about a quarter bottle of brandy after working. He was transported by ambulance to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Police say they noted Peterson’s difficulty walking, the odor, his admission, and an explanation of cresting a hill prior to the crash – but no hill was in the area – to establish reasonable suspicion, but had to wait to continue their investigation while Peterson was being treated at the hospital. Hours later, a breath test showed a preliminary blood alcohol concentration of 0.09 percent. Peterson has a 0.02 percent restriction due to his six prior convictions, the most recent of which was in 2019.

In the prior case, Peterson was convicted of sixth-offense OWI and sentenced by Reserve Judge Michael Hoover to five years in prison. But the sentence was stayed for four years of probation, and Peterson spent 9 months in the Marathon County Jail. His probation on that sentence ended in February, less than four months before his most recent arrest.

Blood test results are pending.

Peterson on June 9 was charged with seventh-offense drunken driving, which carries a mandatory sentence of three years and a maximum of 12 1/2 years in the state prison system. He was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond with a preliminary hearing set for June 19.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

