CUSTER – The Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s Energy Fair announced today the fair’s keynote speaker lineup.

Keynote speakers address obstacles facing our planet, current developments and potential solutions.

The first keynote speech will be delivered by Amy Goodman, host and executive producer of “Democracy Now!,” a national, award-winning news program, at 4 p.m. June 23. She has co-authored six New York Times bestsellers.

Erik Conway will speak at 1 p.m. June 24 about his recent book with Naomi Oreskes, “The Big Myth: How Business Taught Americans to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market.” He will discuss the role of the U.S. government in climate change rhetoric. He will hold a book signing at 2 p.m., after his speech. You can bring your own copy or buy one at the event.

Trita Parsi will round out the weekend at noon June 25. Parsi, an award-winning author, focuses on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. He will focus on our relationship with Saudi Arabia and address some of the past and recent impacts it has had on global oil and energy markets, the recent role of China in brokering cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and what that might mean for our future relations. He will hold a book signing at 1 p.m.

In addition to keynote speeches, fair attendees can choose from 170+ workshops, ranging from topics about electric vehicles to living a low-waste lifestyle.

