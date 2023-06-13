KRONENWETTER – Add stars and the outdoors to your movie nights this summer with the village of Kronenwetter’s Movies Under the Stars event series.

The series kicks off June 15 with the movie “A Dog’s Journey.” Grab the kiddies, chairs, blankets, snacks and bug spray and head to Towering Pines Park, 2355 Tower Road, Kronenwetter. Show up around 6:30 p.m. to secure a good seat. The movie starts at dusk, which is typically around 8:45 p.m.

This year, the village teams up with The Women’s Community in Wausau, which offers services and resources to people in central Wisconsin affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. Moviegoers are encouraged to take a non-perishable food item to replenish the organization’s depleting pantry. Find the wish list at http://womenscommunity.org/ways-to-help/wish-list/.

The event is free and open to the public. Rocky Rococo’s Pizza and Pasta, Moua Foods, Ka Yeng Yang and Em’s Lems will be on site offering food and drink options for attendees. On Q Solutions will sell root beer floats for $3, with all proceeds going to The Women’s Community.

Food donations will be collected for Peyton’s Promise during movie events in July and August. Peyton’s Promise amasses food and then gives it to other local organizations who in turn hand it out to those in need.

The event series

June 15 – “A Dog’s Journey” – Towering Pines Park – Donations for The Women’s Community

July 13 – “Minions: The Rise of Gru” – Buska Park, 2390 Terrebonne Drive – Donations for Peyton’s Promise

Aug. 10 – “Encanto” – Friendship Park, 2350 Sunny Meadow Drive – Donations for Peyton’s Promise

