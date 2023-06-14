By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

An Appleton man who met a 13-year-old girl online and coerced her into sexually explicit conduct that he recorded and then threatened her with was sentenced Wednesday in Madison on federal charges.

As Wausau Pilot & Review reported in June 2022, contact between Wang Lo and the girl began in October 2021 on Snapchat. Police say the girl, who is now 15, told police she disclosed her age to Lo in the exchange.

One day later, Lo drove to her home while she was alone, touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her while capturing the video with his phone. Lo sent the girl messages threatening to distribute the video to her family and school if she did not engage in additional sexual conduct with him, according to a federal complaint.

Police discovered a video file on his phone that matched the girl’s description of the assault, according to the criminal complaint. They also found messages indicating he had sexually assaulted a second 13-year-old girl. An arrest warrant was authorized June 30, 2022.

Lo initially faced charges in Marathon County Circuit Court of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing genitals, sexual exploitation of a child younger than 16 and possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors took up the case and on March 16, Lo pleaded guilty to enticing and coercing a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge James Peterson sentenced Lo, 23, to 15 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Judge Peterson called the defendant’s conduct shocking and outrageous, and noted that while the defendant was technically a first time offender, he had been engaged in similar conduct for almost three years. He stated the 15-year sentence was warranted to protect the public because Lo was a repeat and dangerous sex offender.

