Hiya, I’m Tractor! I’m a handsome guy that was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after my owner could no longer care for me. I’m a friendly guy that would be a great fit in just about any home! If you think a sweet boy like me could be the one for you come visit me soon. I’d love to go home with you!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

