Wausau Pilot & Review

A team of student athletes from central Wisconsin is traveling to Ohio to represent the state at the regional soccer championship competition.

The MC United team comprises girls ages 13-15 who have been playing together for five seasons with a shared goal of winning a State President’s Cup. The team accomplished that goal in 2022 and earned their place at the Midwest President’s Cup, representing Wisconsin in the U15 girls’ bracket.

The 2023 Midwest President’s Cup is hosted by U.S .Youth Soccer June 16-20th in West Chester Ohio.

On Thursday, 19 players and their families are traveling to the competition with coaches Lance Kelly and Melissa Kampmann. The winner of the 2023 Midwest President’s Cup will go on to compete in the National President’s Cup in Kansas July 7-11.

Friday at 8 a.m., the girls will take on United Girls from Indiana. On Saturday at 8 a.m., they’ll face off with Kansas Rush Wichita, from Kansas, and Sunday’s 8 a.m. game is against the 15U Girls Red from Iowa. Based on results from the first three games, semifinals will be played Monday, June 19 with a championship game on Tuesday June 20.

Team

Ariana Aceves, Ella Bohlin, Binne Braunger, Olivia Colwell, Megan Foster, Halle Foster, Emily Kallio, Grace Kallio, Brynn Kampmann, Violet Kelly, Mercedes Kelly, Emily Lucht, Claire Malone, Alivia Mayer, Stella Olson, Eliana Schmidt, Isabelle Stevens, Elle Tipple, Madelynn Weller

