This week’s featured cocktail is a margarita with a sweet, summery twist you won’t be able to resist. The Cantaloupe Margarita is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Cantaloupe Martini

2 oz. Tequila

1/2 oz. Lime juice

1/2 oz. Triple sec

1/2 oz. Midori

Cantaloupe

Green sugar, for the rim

To create this drink, dip the rim of a tall beer glass in sugar, then muddle the cantaloupe in the glass before adding ice. Shake the liquid ingredients, pour into the prepared glass and garnish with a sliced of melon. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.