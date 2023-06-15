[broadstreet zone=”88689″]

WAUSAU – Wausau’s Lucas Hager outdueled D.C. Everest’s Noah Chimelewski as the Bulldogs pulled out a 2-0 victory in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference baseball game Wednesday night at Athletic Park.

Hager struck out seven and walked just one, giving up only three singles in pitching the shutout for Wausau.

Chimelewski struck out five without a walk, giving up just five hits, but Wausau was able to plate single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to grab the victory. D.C. Everest is now 2-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

Jack Barthels doubled, pinch runner Oliver Turajski advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Ethan Graham to give Wausau a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

The Bulldogs added another in the sixth as Bryce Heil reached on an error and scored on another.

Wausau (4-2, 2-1 WVLC) will play Wisconsin Dells and Tomah in a triangular Saturday at Tomah on Saturday.

Wausau 2, D.C. Everest 0

D.C. Everest 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Wausau 000 011 x – 2 5 2

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Noah Chimelewski.

SO: Chimelewski 5; Hager 7. BB: Chimelewski 0; Hager 1.

Top hitters: DC, Ebersold 1×3; Cuyler Soppe 1×3; Nate Langbehn 1×3. W, Ethan Graham 2×3, RBI; Landon Parlier 2×3; Jack Barthels 2B.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-1 overall and Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Wausau 4-2, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

