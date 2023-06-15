Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau officials on Thursday released additional details of the Independence Day community fireworks to be shot from the Wausau Downtown Airport toward the river in what will be the area’s largest 4th of July display.

Wausau Pilot & Review first reported on the collaboration in March.

Issuing a press release, the city confirmed the display will be a joint event with the Town of Rib Mountain, Village of Rothschild, City of Schofield, Village of Weston, and the City of Wausau. The fireworks will be viewable at a variety of locations in each municipality.

According to a flyer attached with the press release, fireworks display will only contain fireworks visible at longer distances.

Fireworks will begin at around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Rather than holding a fireworks show at Marathon Park, the airport location by the water allows for for larger fireworks with fewer safety concerns. The show will be visible by boat.

Fireworks displays held at Marathon Park have frequently been canceled due to weather and wind conditions, with many homes in close proximity to the site.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg had reached out to the local municipalities with her proposal of holding a joint event earlier this year.

