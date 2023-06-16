By Damakant Jayshi and Shereen Siewert

Members of the Asian American community in Wausau are demanding a public apology and other concessions from school district leaders who they say mishandled a harassment complaint filed by a high school senior this year.

A statement outlining the group’s position was issued Friday by former Wausau School Board member Mary Thao, along with Sheng Elizabeth Lor, founder of The Social X Change Project; Maysee Her, co-founder of the Hmong Phoojywg Enrichment Program; Mang Xiong; Boly Vang and Yee Leng Xiong.

In the statement, the group said they and other Asian American leaders statewide are continuing to advocate toward processes that will hold band director Robert Perkins “culpable of his repeated rhetoric of racial and homophobic slurs towards children.”

An investigation began in March after the student, who is Hmong, reported he was subject to repeated racist, homophobic comments in the classroom, a charge some students rejected in an Instagram post. The Vongphakdy family filed a formal complaint, which was investigated by HR Director Tabatha Gundrum. She found that Perkins’ language did not rise to the level of harassment.

But in the days that followed and during a subsequent Wausau School Board meeting, some students shared their own experiences in Perkins’ and other classrooms that suggested a deep-rooted racism issue within the district.

In May, the Wausau School Board responded by hiring an independent attorney to investigate the complaint. The attorney, Alana Leffler from Buelow Vetter law firm, overturned the result of the district’s investigation. Perkins resigned earlier this week, but Leffler’s investigation and another from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction are ongoing.

The group issuing Friday’s statement said Leffler’s determination validated their accusations suggesting the Title IX complaint investigation was mishandled. Title IX states that “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation, in be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Robert Perkins. Source: Wausau School District

On Friday, the group said the current district systems place families such as the Vongphady’s in harm’s way. The school district, the group said, did not follow its own procedures in the investigative process. Now, they want changes that will ensure no other student is forced to endure and accept racism, homophobia or any other form of discrimination in a place of learning.

“Mr. Robert Perkins’ recent resignation decision accepted by the WSD Board deflects his responsibility for the trauma he has caused EV, as well as several former and current students,” the statement reads. “Perkins’ action of leaving instead of facing the consequences of his acts demonstrates no remorse of any wrongdoing.”

Asian American leaders list several accountability demands including Perkins’ formal termination, a public apology to the Vongphakdy family and the community as a whole and mental health counseling services for students impacted by the situation.

The group is also asking the district to form a task force to create equitable, diverse and inclusive policies, and establish an administration leadership position that will address any future incidents.

Diversity in K-12 education a political hot button

Advocates say hiring an equity and diversity director can build momentum and long-term success among students, creating safe spaces where students can learn without fear or discrimination or exclusion due to their identity or background. They can play a role in supporting HR hiring and retention initiatives to increase teacher diversity, while implementing restorative justice reforms. But K-12 education has emerged as a political flash point nationwide, especially in the realm of diversity and inclusion, and critics on the other side of the issue say diversity efforts can backfire or “indoctrinate” students.

The Pew Research Center’s most recent overview of school district mission statements show that just 34 percent highlight the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, a much lower number than the share of districts that mention topics like future readiness or providing a safe and healthy environment.

But in contrast to these subjects, there is much more variation across the country in whether school districts mention issues related to diversity and equity in their mission statements at all, said Pew social scientist Meltem Odabas and research assistant Carolina Aragao. The study also shows a stark political divide between Republican-voting areas, which have fewer mentions about diversity and inclusion, and Democratic-voting areas, which have more.

Diversity-related topics are also more common in school district mission statements from areas with relatively high median incomes, as well as areas with a lower proportion of White residents, the Pew study found.

In Wausau, the group envisions an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion position that can provide thorough, unbiased and fair investigations involving protected classes. the makeup of the selection committee would be representative of members of its student body and community, they say.

While the group said the complaint investigation is “moving in the right direction of integrity and significance,” they are far from dropping the matter and say they are in the “early stages of seeking justice” for the family and all children affected by Perkins’ alleged conduct.

“There will be no reparation or healing until all our accountability demands are met,” the group said.

Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to District Communications Director Diana White for a response to the group’s demands, but received a reply that district offices are closed on Fridays. An email to Board President James Bouche was not returned by press time, but his comments will be added should he respond later.

See the full press statement, below.