Adults can learn how to garden for pollinators during a free class on June 21 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated from 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11618. For more information, call 715-261-7230.

From July 1-31, patrons of all ages can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making friendship bracelets. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

