WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will offer two educational events at the gardens in June to celebrate national pollinator week, which is June 19-25

These events, Pollinator Science Power Hours, will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 20 and 22 at the gardens, 1800 N. First Ave. Each Power Hour is an adventure into a community science project focusing on a different pollinator. Attendees should meet at the memory plaza.

June 20 features a Bumble Bee Watch and June 22 is all about Sunflowers & Seeds. Find all of our events, including the Pollinator Science Power Hours using this link: https://monkgardens.org/visit/plan-your-visit/event-calendar/. These events are free for all ages, but donations are appreciated. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The gardens is also working with a local boy scout troop to install raised pollinator garden beds this season, and a local girl scout troop recently donated two hand-built pollinator boxes. Pollinator boxes provide additional living structures for these small but mighty insects.

To learn more about Pollinator Week, visit www.pollinator.org/pollinator-week.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

