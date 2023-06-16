By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau-area man arrested after a tip from Google about sexually explicit images stored on the company’s servers will head to prison after his conviction on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Google’s tip led to an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

James Siddons, 58, of Schofield, faced 11 counts of possession of child pornography in a case filed April 5, 2022 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The material was reported Oct. 15 to local officials, who traced the photos and videos to Siddons’ account, according to court documents. Wisconsin Dept. of Justice officials sent local investigators four video files, which were later secured into evidence at the Everest Metro Police Department. The files sent included a video of a toddler being sexually assaulted by an adult, court documents show.

Police obtained a warrant on Dec. 9 to search Google files for additional material allegedly stored by Siddons, and then searched his home on April 4., the day he was arrested. Charges were filed one day later.

During a June 9 hearing Siddons was convicted on three counts, with the additional eight charges dismissed but read into the record. Marathon County Reserve Judge Greg Grau sentenced Siddons to four years in prison followed by six years of extended supervision.

Siddons was also ordered not to use a computer or access the internet and have no contact with minor children. He will pay a $500 surcharge on each of the three felony counts.

He is now awaiting transport to the Wisconsin Prison System.

