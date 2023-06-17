Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are searching for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Friday morning in Wood County.

Part from Ford pickup found at crash scene. Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Department

The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of George Road in the town of Seneca, just outside of Wisconsin Rapids. Police say a woman in her 30s was walking with her child on the shoulder of the road when she was struck from behind. The child was not injured.

The driver was behind the wheel of a pickup, a Ford F-150 or 250, likely between the years 2015 to 2020. The pickup had chrome covers on the side mirrors and is missing the passenger side mirror cover. Police have not specified the color of the vehicle.

A chrome vehicle part was observed at the scene and is believed to be a part from the passenger side mirror (cover). The part number indicates it possibly came from a Ford F-150 or F-250, model years 2015 to 2020, dual arm pedestal mirror.

Officials are combing through video footage from the area to help identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8701 or report through Wood County Crime Stoppers.

