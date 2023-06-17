[broadstreet zone=”88689″]

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Rockford produced 15 hits in a 9-4 win over the Wausau Woodchucks in Northwoods League baseball action Friday night at Athletic Park.

Rockford (11-7) would dominate the first five innings after a five-run second inning. The Rivets would increase their lead in the fifth, scoring one more, making it 6-0.

Wausau (10-8) would get on the board in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two runs off Dalton Pearson’s (Georgia State) two-run home run. Pearson also added a double in the game to finish 2-for-5.

The rest of the game would be dominated by the Rivets, scoring two in the seventh. Wausau would threaten in the eighth, scoring Brent Widder (Evansville) and Colby Wallace (California State Fullerton) to make the score 8-4.

Left fielder Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) went 2-for-3 with one run and one walk.

The Woodchucks will remain at home Saturday evening, where they will face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and it will be Woody’s Reading Club Redemption Night.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

