Officials say the search for a missing Lincoln County man ended Sunday when his body was discovered Sunday.

Jason P. Meyer, of Irma, was reported missing last week, prompting a search over air, ground and water.

Police say Meyer, whose body was found just before 10 a.m. June 18, appears to have died of injuries that were self inflicted.

No additional details were released.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.

