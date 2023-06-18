For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Eleven runs on 11 hits was enough for the Wausau Woodchucks baseball team to prevail against Fond du Lac on Saturday night at Athletic Park, winning 11-2 to improve to 11-8 this summer in the Northwoods League.

Wausau would strike first on a Simon Scherry (Evansville) RBI single to center field, allowing Drew Berkland (Minnesota) to cross home plate.

The Woodchucks would not hold the lead long, as Fond du Lac (5-14) would tie the game in the third.

After the sixth though, Wausau would not trail again – in fact it would dominate. Fond du Lac would only score one more run, coming in the seventh.

The Woodchucks pulled away late, scoring three in the sixth, five in the seventh, and two in the eighth. Four of those would be the result of two different two-run home runs from Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) and Jake Baker (Kansas).

Centerfielder Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) had key catches in the outfield, including a diving catch in first. He went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.

Berkland finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, one walk and two runs. Stengren was also 2-for-3, hitting a two-run home run and scoring a run for the Chucks.

Wausau will travel to Fond du Lac where they will face the Dock Spiders Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Chucks return home for another three-day, four-game homestand Monday through Wednesday. They will host Wisconsin Rapids on Monday at 6:05 p.m. and Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., and will play a doubleheader against Madison on Wednesday with games at 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

