An air quality alert has been issued for the Wausau area and other communities within the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The advisory is for ozone and includes people living in Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, Forest, Oneida, Shawano, Portage, Wood and Waupaca Counties.

Current meteorological conditions combined with aged smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing the air to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” level. In areas with an unhealthy air quality index, people with lung disease such as asthma, children, older adults and people who are active outdoors including outdoor workers should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Everyone in the affected areas should reduced prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, the DNR reports.

The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, June 19.

