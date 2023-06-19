WAUSAU – Each month the Marathon County Public Library offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft making, too.

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Thursday, July 6, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 10–10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 13, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 18, 10–10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 20, 10–10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 25, 10–10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about!

Wednesday, July 5, 9–10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 5, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 9–10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 19, 9–10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 9–10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Special Locations

Story Time at the Parks Park

Join MCPL this summer around the City of Wausau’s parks for outdoor story times! We will read books, sing songs, and even get the parachute out! We will be in shaded areas of the parks near the playground equipment – look for a MCPL yard sign and our parachute – and we will meet every other Monday at a different park. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Monday, July 10, 10–10:30 a.m. @ Alexander Airport Park (Wausau)

Monday, July 24, 10–10:30 a.m. @ 3M Park (Wausau)

Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens

Parents and caregivers are invited to join us during the summer months on the first and third Monday of the month! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. We will read books together, sing some songs, learn the ABCs, and have an alphabet coloring page available afterwards!

Monday, July 17, 10:30–11 a.m.

Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar

Parents and caregivers are invited to join us on the first and third Tuesday of the month at our Edgar Branch for Family Story Time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tuesday, July 18, 11–11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley

Bring your entire family to enjoy fresh air and fun books at outdoor story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we’ll move indoors.

Tuesday, July 11, 10:30–11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 18, 10:30–11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 25, 10:30–11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City

Elephant & Piggie Party

Children and families and caretakers are invited to join us as we celebrate the works of Mo Willems this summer! Our Elephant & Piggie Party will include interactive readings of some of his wonderful books combined with music and crafts! This event will be help outside the library. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside the library.

Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Family Story Time

Children of all ages and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us in Marathon City for story time each Thursday over the summer! We will read books, sing songs, and more during our 30-45 minutes together.

Thursday, July 6, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Thursday, July 13, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee

Stories & “Tails” with the Humane Society

Join us at MCPL Mosinee for a special story time with the Marathon County Humane Society! This story time will feature all the usual activities such as books, songs, and rhymes, but with the added bonus of a Humane Society representative and a furry friend! Children (and adults!) will be taught how to act around the animal and expected to follow any rules laid out by the Humane Society representative.

Tuesday, July 11, 2-3 p.m.

Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Tuesday, July 11, 10:30-11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer

Join us for a special story time all about kindness and togetherness at MCPL Spencer! Come enjoy stories about kindness and togetherness. We’ll also include a special “bee kind” craft that we’ll work on together!

Thursday, July 20, 10-11 a.m.

Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford

Bring your entire family to a “Be My Neighbor!”-themed story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning through stories, songs and other literature-based activities. This story time will be held outside on the green space surrounding the library. In case of inclement weather, story time will be moved inside the library.

Wednesday, July 19, 10:30-11 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.



