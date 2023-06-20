Wausau Pilot & Review

Three people were seriously injured Monday in two separate crashes along Hwy. 8 west of Rhinelander, with medical helicopters paged to both crash scenes.

The first crash, a t-bone crash involving two vehicles, was reported at about 7:35 p.m. June 19 at 1234 Hwy. 8. Two people were injured, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle.

Town of Crescent first responders and crews from Nokomis were paged to the scene for mutual aid before a helicopter was summoned.

A second crash happened about an hour later on Hwy. 8 in the town of Woodboro, near the intersection with Hwy. N. A 911 caller reported seeing a driver veer off the roadway; responding crews found a vehicle pinned between two trees, the driver trapped inside.

A medical helicopter was also paged to the Woodboro crash as crews worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

No additional information about the victims was immediately available Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

