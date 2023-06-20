By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Taylor County man convicted of killing Titus Kottke in a hit-and-run crash in 2021 will avoid prison time if he successfully completes a seven-year probation term.

Paul Schmeiser, 30, was sentenced Monday in Taylor County Circuit Court to seven years in the Wisconsin Prison System. But Judge Ann Knox-Bauer imposed and stayed that sentence, placing Schmeiser on probation with one year in jail. In an imposed and stayed sentence, a judge sentences a defendant to prison, but the term is only served if probation is revoked.

Schmeiser on Monday was convicted of felony hit and run,causing death. A second felony charge of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle was dismissed, but read into the record.

Police say Kottke, 27, was seen by witnesses walking along Elm Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. His body was found at about 6 a.m. in road near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Hamm Drive in the township of Holway.

Autopsy results showed Kottke, of Athens, died of injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Investigators then began a search for the driver.

Charges were filed in February 2022 against Schmeiser, who told police he had “more than a few drinks” that night and was very tired when he headed home at about 4 a.m. He told police he was adjusting the climate controls in his vehicle when he saw a flash and felt a bump, but continued home.

Later, he heard about Kottke’s death and said he realized he was likely the driver who struck the man, according to a criminal complaint.

On Monday, Judge Knox-Bauer also ordered Schmeiser to write a letter of apology to Kottke’s parents, maintain absolute sobriety and undergo alcohol or other drug abuse treatment recommendations as deemed necessary by his probation agent. Schmeiser must also speak to an organization such as a victim impact panel or a driver’s education class at least once each year while serving probation. He will pay a $2,084 fine and his driver’s license will be revoked for five years.

Schmeiser will report to jail by July 19 and will be eligible for work release.

