MOSINEE – The city of Mosinee has been awarded a $50,000 Vibrant Spaces match grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to revitalize City Square Park in downtown Mosinee, Mosinee announced this week.

The Vibrant Spaces Grant program is designed to help cities and towns revitalize underused spaces to build community and attract future residents.

City Square Park will receive new decorative lighting and signs, as well as a new postcard mural.

Additionally, the existing storage garage will be renovated into an all-seasons gazebo featuring glass roll-up doors, furniture and a sound system. The updated park and new gazebo will be used to host a variety of community events, including the annual Mosinee Area Chamber Christmas parade, the Mosinee Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest 5K, and the Brightside Nutrition Turkey Trot.

“Investing in vibrant communities where people want to live, work and raise families is critical to attracting and retaining workers in our state,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC in a news release. “These grants will help communities create new gathering places in thriving downtowns to draw in residents, visitors, new businesses and investments.”





Like this: Like Loading...