Wausau Pilot & Review

Woof! I’m Indi, and I’m here to tell you all about myself so you will adopt me! I’m an active dog that would be best in a home with other dogs, cats and no small children. If you’re looking for a dog that would love a job or to go hiking, biking and adventuring, well I’m definitely the dog for you! Just call me Indiana Jones. If you think a handsome guy like me could be the one for you then apply for me soon!

Intake date: April 25. Breed: Australian cattle dog/mix. Age: 4. Gender: Male

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...