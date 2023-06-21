By Shereen Siewert

A major rate hike for Wausau water customers will go into effect July 1, leaving some residents angry and worried about how they’ll make ends meet.

The average Wausau resident will see their water bill increase from about $292 annually to about $448 including the public fire protection charge, about a 54 percent increase. Residents are billed quarterly.

“It’s becoming impossible to live with all the increases us retired people have to eat,” wrote David Gwidt, in a statement to the Public Service Commission. “There has to be some grants or allowances for cities in trouble. Our leaders should be more aggressive.”

Gwidt is one of dozens of people who weighed in on the 54% rate hike prior to its June approval, as part of the public input process. Many residents said they understood the need for clean water, but called on city officials to find alternative funding sources and stop spending money on unnecessary projects at a time when money is tight.

The rate hike is the latest blow to Wausau residents already absorbing prior increases that caused water bills to skyrocket over the past several years. The annual water bill for an average residential customer increased from $229 per year in 2021.

In his comments, Robert Kaupie called for the PSC to stop the water increase, citing Wausau Pilot & Review’s coverage of the issues involved.

“A well informed reader to the Wausau Pilot (& Review) should be read by the PSC. Wausau’s mayor and city government are using accounting slight of hand and are using funds supposedly for the water problem to fund their other pet projects and the citizens are not being informed and a paying the price,” Kaupie wrote.

Wausau resident Alice Kristek said the rash of increases are adding to the serious housing problem in the community, especially for renters grappling with skyrocketing rates and a lack of affordable homes.

“Any monthly costs added will be passed off to the renters who are paying record-high prices to keep a roof over their head,” Kristek wrote. “Between the tax increases I’ve seen, water increases and gas and electric, I’m surprised the average family can afford to live without government support…I think it’s time to find another source of funding, like the bigger companies contributing to the problem.”

“This is maddening”

Readers have been speaking out for months.

“This is maddening,” one reader wrote in response to a December Wausau Pilot & Review story leading up to the increase. “The city needs to do a better job and they need to bill monthly. Good luck atracking new people to the city.”

“Highest rates for water,” she said. “High property taxes.”

City alders say they’ve had an earful from residents anxious about the rising costs and how they’ll afford to live in Wausau moving forward. The issue has come up repeatedly in recent months. For example, during a June 12 meeting, City Council President Becky McElhaney said she has heard from many constituents in her district who are plainly worried about their finances and how they will pay their water bills.

“People in my district have publicly stated how much anxiety there is regarding how they’re going to make it day by day,” McElhaney said.

During a May hearing, Brian Roemer from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the city’s financial consultant, justified the proposed hike on a “multitude of factors,” including an increased cost of operation and maintenance.

The total increase in water revenues is pegged at about $4.7 million, resulting in an overall rate increase of about 64% over the water utility’s current revenues. The rate hike comes on the heels of a sewer utility increase of 5% for 2023 that began in April.