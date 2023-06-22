Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s garage sale map for Wausau-area yard sales is a service of Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau. Submit your free listing for a future sale at this link.

Find more than 90 garage sales in Kronenwetter this weekend, with sales happening from Friday through Sunday. Maps can be printed at the following link: https://yardsaletreasuremap.com/CommunityGuide_numbered.html?where=Village%20of%20Kronenwetter_15&id=609483098

Maps can also be picked up from the Kronenwetter Municipal Center at 1582 Kronenwetter Drive.

Submit your free listing for next week’s Wausau-area garage sale map here:

