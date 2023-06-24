July 1-31

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Flowergrams (All locations)

From July 1-31, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain instructions and supplies for making flowergrams. Kits are free and available while supplies last, and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



July 1

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get a break from the summer heat by building LEGOs at the library. Join us from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 1 at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

July 3-8

Friendship Bracelets (MCPL Edgar & Mosinee)

Youth and their families are invited to the Edgar branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, and Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, to make friendship bracelets. Drop in any time during open hours from July 3-8. We’ll provide all the supplies and instructions needed. Call MCPL Edgar at 715-352-3155 or MCPL Mosinee at 715-693-2144 for info on the events at their respective locations.

Make a Magic Wand (MCPL Rothschild)

Children and teens can stop by the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, to make their own magic wands from July 3-8 during open hours. Supplies provided, costumes welcome. Free with no registration required, but we ask that large groups call ahead. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

July 7

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with your family by building LEGO creations at the library. Join us from 1-3 p.m. on July 7 at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

July 10-15

Magnet Craft (MCPL Spencer)

Youth and families are invited to the Spencer branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to make magnets from July 10-15. We’ll provide the supplies and instructions to make small magnets with pictures. Patrons are welcome to bring their own pictures, too. Free, no registration required. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

Kindness Rocks! (MCPL Athens)

Spread some kindness and create your very own inspirational painted rocks at the Athens branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Drop in during open hours from July 10-15. Decorate each rock with positive words, quotes, or just add your personal touch. Free and all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-257-7292 for more information.

July 11-12

Kindness Rocks! (MCPL Stratford)

Spread some kindness and create your very own inspirational painted rocks at the Stratford branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Drop in during open hours on July 11 or 12. Decorate each rock with positive words, quotes, or just add your personal touch. Free and all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-387-4420 for more information.

July 11

The Music of Ken Lonnquist (Multiple locations)

Children’s musician Ken Lonnquist returns to Marathon County for two concerts in July. Enjoy the music on July 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Marathon Area Elementary in Marathon City, or from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Stratford branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free, no registration required. Call MCPL Marathon City at 715-443-2775 or MCPL Stratford at 715-687-4420 for info about the performances in their respective cities.

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on July 11 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

July 12

Tween Book Club: Fantastic Books & Where to Find Them (MCPL Wausau)

Tweens ages 8 to 14 are invited to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on July 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. to discuss fantastic books. Each week has a new theme, and participants can read any book within that theme. Free, with registration required. See the weekly themes and register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11693. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Create a Butterfly Headband (MCPL Wausau)

Teens can join us at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on July 12 from 1:30-3 p.m. to create an aesthetic butterfly headband. All supplies provided. Space is limited to the first 20 people, so registration is required. Register at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11659, or call 715-261-7230 for more information.

Call of the Wild: Youth Outdoor Skills (MCPL Hatley)

Kids and teens who love the outdoors can join local outdoorsman Jeremy Ray to learn skills used in books like “The Hunger Games” and “Call of the Wild.” We’ll be at the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, from 4-6 p.m. on July 12. Free. Registration required. To register, call 715-446-3537.

July 13

Prehistoric Facts with Dino Chris (MCPL Wausau)

Dino Chris returns to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, this summer with a program for tweens, teens and adults. Join us on July 13 from 1-2 p.m. to learn about sharks. In celebration of Shark Week, Chris will teach about prehistoric sharks. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with your family this summer by building LEGOs at the Library. Join us from 3-5 p.m. on July 13 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

July 14

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Spend part of your summer building LEGOs at the Library. Join us from 1-3 p.m. on July 14 at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

July 15

All About Rockets (MCPL Wausau)

Youth grades 3 & up and teens are invited to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, to learn how rockets work, and make their own. Join MCPL and presenters from 4-H on July 15 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free, and registration is required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11651. For more information, call 715-261-7220.



Like this: Like Loading...