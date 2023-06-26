Wausau Pilot & Review

A 4-year-old girl nearly drowned Friday at the Weston Aquatic Center but was pulled from the water and revived by a lifeguard.

Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz tells Wausau Pilot & Review that officers and SAFER ambulance crews were responded at about 6:20 p.m. June 23 to the swimming area, 5815 Alta Verde St., after a 911 call. The first officer arrived on scene in less than three minutes, Schulz said.

The girl was crying and alert when crews arrived. She was transported to an area hospital.

The girl’s name has not been released and her current condition has not been reported.

The Weston Aquatic Center is in its 25th year of operation.

