WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau seeks artwork that is made using technology as a tool or medium for an exhibit that runs from Aug. 18 through Oct. 28. Artwork sought includes, but is not limited to, graphic design, digital photography, 3D printers, NFT, video art, CNC cut or laser cut materials, video art, robotics, webpages, electronics, etc.

Submission deadline is July 22. Juror selection announcements will be made on or before July 29. Drop-off or delivery of artworks will be Aug. 9 through Aug. 13.

An exhibit reception will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

This exhibit is open to artists ages 18 and older.

For more information, visit cvawausau.org/calls-for-entry.

Like this: Like Loading...